The New Balance 574 remains one of the brand's most popular sneakers since it was introduced over three decades ago, but to kick off 2021, the Boston-based sportswear brand is reimagining the silhouette with the debut of its new 57/40 model this week.

There are a few similarities from the 57/40 and the 574 as both shoes feature a mix of leather, suede and mesh on their low-top builds, but the lines were moved on the new pair to give it a modernized look. An enlarged N logo is featured on the sides, a design element similar to new styles like the 327 model. Capping off the design is a double-stacked midsole with one part of the foam inspired by the '90s heritage featuring a wider and wavy base, while the other section is pulled from the traditional 574 midsoles.

Priced at $120, the New Balance 57/40 will be released at select retailers globally on Jan. 9, 2021, with additional styles set to drop throughout 2021.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance