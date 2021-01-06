Michael Jordan has scored another win in his years-long legal battle with knockoff sportswear brand Qiaodan.

According to Variety, a Shanghai court has ruled last week that Qiandan used MJ's name and likeness for years without his authorization while misleading consumers to believe that the products are linked to the NBA legend.

As a result, Qiaodan was ordered to pay Jordan $46,000 for "emotional damages" along with $7,600 that will go to legal expenses. Unfortunately for MJ, the court can't order the company to stop using Jordan’s name entirely as the country’s trademark laws state that there's a five-year window where registered trademarks may be disputed.

This ongoing legal battle dates all the way back to 2012 when Jordan sued Qiaodan for the illegal use of his name and last spring, the Supreme People's Court in China ruled in Jordan's favor by prohibiting the brand from using the Chinese translation of Jordan's name, Qiaodan, on future products. In all, Jordan has filed 80 lawsuits against the infringing brand since 2012.