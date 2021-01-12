After reimagining the Instapump Fury last year, French luxury fashion label Maison Margiela has put its spin on another classic Reebok shoe.

Yesterday, a first look at the previously unseen Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather collab was shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram. The image shows that the shoe is treated with white painted uppers that spills onto the tongue and shoelaces that will wear away revealing the color beneath. The label's signature number system appears on the tongue tag with the number 22 circled to represent that this is part of its footwear category. Completing the look is a split-toe Tabi toe box similar to the aforementioned Instapump Fury collab.

As of now, the release info for this Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather collab has not been announced by the brands, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the weeks ahead.