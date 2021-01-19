Although it's been nearly two years since Dwyane Wade stepped away from professional basketball, releases from his Li-Ning Way of Wade line continues with the debut of a new signature sneaker.

The Way of Wade 9 has been officially unveiled by the brand, and will soon be available in both low and high-top versions. The low-top boasts a traditional lacing configuration while the high is tightened with a BOA Fit System called the WOW9 Infinity. Both feature uppers constructed of the brand's Jiang material and are cushioned with BOOM tech in the midsole, which aims to offer both responsiveness and protection.

The high-top version of the Li-Ning Way of Wade 9 debuts in the contrasting black and white "Announcement" colorways, while the Way of Wade 9 Low will be introduced in the white-based "Balance" iteration. As of now, a release date of Wade's next signature shoe hasn't been announced, but grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Li-Ning

