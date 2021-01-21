With Paris Fashion Week's digital Fall/Winter 2021 shows taking place this week, new footwear is abound from the likes of Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton direction, a continuation of the long-running Undercover x Nike partnership, and more. While not officially part of the shows (yet), another high fashion project is trickling through the cracks.

Appearing on leak account @sneakerjamz_new today is a three-way collaboration between Jean Paul Gaultier, Sacai, and Nike. The project appears to continue where Sacai and Nike had left off on the dual-soled Vaporwaffle model, but adds new touches from the French designer which include a mid-cut height and baseball glove-style stitching (appearing in both white and black variations) throughout the upper. Jean Paul Gaultier's signature stripe motif covers the shoe's insole.

There is currently no release information for this Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle, but more details should be known soon.