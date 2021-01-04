2021 kicks off with a month filled with new Air Jordan sneaker releases. For January, the brand lined up fresh takes on popular Air Jordan Retros including the Jordan 1 High, Jordan 4, Jordan 9, and Jordan 13, as well as the return of the classic "Cool Grey" Jordan 3.

Jordan Brand's annual celebration of Chinese New Year continues with the release of new Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 5 Low styles commemorating the Year of the Ox.

Following a limited release in December, Titan's latest Air Jordan 23 and Air Jordan 35 collabs are finally hitting shelves in North America at the end of this month.

Check out all of this month's Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.