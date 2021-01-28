On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two NFL Pro-Bowlers throwing down in the Sneaker Gauntlet. In one corner is Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams, aka PresidentMal. And in the other corner is one half of the “Truss Levelz” Podcast and defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, Cam Jordan. Enjoy the episode and let us know who won this battle.

