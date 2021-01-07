Along with the upcoming Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaboration rumored to hit shelves this summer, Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nike could have another sneaker project releasing this year.

The Japanese designer took to social media this week to preview his collaborative Fragment x Nike Dunk High. The image shared only reveals the shoe in its greyscale form, but it does feature a traditional two-toned color blocking with the label's iconic lightning bolt logo embedded on the heel counter. Adding to the look is a white midsole that's written with various texts and numbers including "FA21" hinting that the collab could be dropping at the end of this year.

In addition to Fujiwara's Fragment x Nike Dunk High preview, the Swoosh confirmed the release of a new set of Dunks for spring 2021.

As of now, there's no word on a release date for this Fragment x Dunk High collab but we'll update you as more information comes in.