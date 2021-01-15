Earlier this week, Drake was again spotted wearing an unreleased Nike sneaker that was first seen on his feet in his "Laugh Now Cry Later" music video featuring Lil Durk, and now, it looks like the shoe could be coming to retail later this year.

According to py_rates on Twitter, the model in question is the Hot Step Air Terra, created in partnership with Drake's Nike NOCTA sub-label. The shoe features a running-inspired aesthetic and wears a monochromatic white color scheme that's accented with metallic silver accents throughout the upper, while an exposed Air unit appears at the heel.

Drake's Nike Hot Stop Air Terra isn't the only sneaker collab rumored to drop this year, with rumblings of an OVO x Nike Air Force 1 Low reportedly hitting shelves sometime in early 2021.

There's no confirmed release date for Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra as of now, but the shoe is rumored to debut later in 2021 for a retail price of $150.