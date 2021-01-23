After getting a preview of an upcoming "Monogram" Pack, Casablanca and New Balance have another sneaker project cooking up in 2021, but this time on a brand new silhouette.

Previewed by the fashion label's art director Steve Grimes ahead of its digital Fall/Winter 2021 "Grand Prix" show is the previously unseen XC-72. The lifestyle shoe, reportedly also designed by 327 visionary Charlotte Lee, wears the familiar orange and green scheme used on the first set of Casablanca x New Balance 327 styles, but is coupled with white leather and grey suede overlays. A large 'N' branding appears at the midfoot, while co-branding is applied to the tongue. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a green outsole.

As of now, release details on the Casablanca x New Balance XC-72 have yet to be announced, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.