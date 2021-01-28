It has been six years since the Boston-based clothing brand Bandulu and Converse linked up for the first time to drop a series of Chuck 70 styles for their "First String" collection and for 2021, the duo is back with a new sneaker collab.

The latest capsule consists of the classic Pro Leather and Chuck 70 with both pairs wearing tonal brown-based color schemes with intricate embroidered paint splatters featured throughout the shoes reminiscent of the style used on other products from Bandulu.

"We approached this collection as an ode to OG basketball culture through the lens of craft and artistry," said Bandulu founder Pat Peltier.

The collection extends beyond footwear to include a range of apparel pieces and accessories inspired by basketball including a hoodie with chenille embroidered graphics, T-shirts, basketball shorts with embroidered branding and paint drip graphics, and a duffle bag.

The latest Bandulu x Converse collection will be available globally starting on Feb. 11 at Bandu.lu, Converse.com and select Converse retailers.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse