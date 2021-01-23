Back in 2019, Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas Originals announced their first collaboration that was expected to launch via a surprise NYC pop-up. The event ultimately got shut down by the police and the shoes dropped at the later date. Two years later, the brands have teamed up again to drop a new collection of Superstars.

A total of four pairs are in the group, with each wearing various graphics from Arizona Iced Tea's signature 99-cent cans, including cherry blossoms and other details such as the company's 'Have an Iced Day' slogan. A cherry blossom-laced pouch is included with each shoe, designed to hold a $1 bill—just enough to cop an Arizona drink.

While an Arizona Iced Tea will generally set you back only a dollar, each of the Arizona x Adidas Superstars will come with a retail price of $100 when they release at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers on Feb. 4.

Image via Arizona

