Getting to lend your vision to the original Air Jordan is a feat few sneaker aficionados accomplish. Doing so three times leaves one in extremely rare territory, which is exactly where Aleali May will find herself later this year.

Images of another collaborative Air Jordan 1 by Aleali have surfaced—this time the Zoom CMFT variation of the model in a green and royal blue make-up. Her sporty, varsity jacket aesthetic carries over in the form of an inner bootie that also extends to fill in Swoosh cutouts along the quarters. Chenille detail can be found on the Wings logos, another callback to one of her previous drops. A circular 'A' emblem on the tongue and facsimile signature on the left heel officially mark Aleali's work on the iconic model.

Nike has yet to announce a release date for Aleali's Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, but the loading of official images is typically indication that an announcement is around the corner. We'll continue to keep you posted on the drop in the coming weeks.

Image via Nike

