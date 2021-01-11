According to the latest reports, the beloved Air Jordan 7 Retro "Flint" may be returning to shelves early next year.

Leaker accounts Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz are suggesting that a pair dressed in "White/Flint Grey-Black-Varsity Purple" is expected to release as part of Jordan Brand's Spring 2021 lineup. Although there's no confirmation that the upcoming style will mirror the previous "Flint" Air Jordan 7, the leaked color scheme is similar to the 2006 launch.

As of now, Jordan Brand has confirmed the release date for the upcoming Air Jordan 7 Retro but it's slated to launch sometime in Spring 2021. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (07/22/2020): Additional details surrounding next year's return of the "Flint" Air Jordan 7 has surfaced. According to leaker zSneakerheadz, the popular non-original colorway is slated to hit shelves on May 1, 2021 but the official release info hasn't been confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/06/2020): According to zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 7 "Flint" is now slated to drop on May 8, 2021, which is a week later than the originally reported May 1 launch date. As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the "Flint" Air Jordan 7 is returning to stores next year.

UPDATE (01/11/2021): Here's a closer look at this year's Air Jordan 7 "Flint" retro courtesy of @Hanzuying. The pair is currently expected to release on May 8 for $190.

Air Jordan 7 Retro "Flint"

Release Date: 05/08/2021

Color: White/Flint Grey-Black-Varsity Purple

Style #: CU9307-100

Price: $190

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying