Over the years, Jordan Brand has blessed the teams from Michael Jordan's alma mater with many player-exclusive Air Jordans, and continuing that tradition is this latest Air Jordan 5 PE made exclusively for the Tar Heels football team.

The UNC Tar Heels took to social media yesterday to showcase their previously unseen "Carolina Blue" Air Jordan 5s. The exclusive colorway boasts elephant print throughout the entirety of the university blue-based upper and is contrasted by Nike Air branding at the heel, white shoelaces, and a black tongue featuring embroidered UNC logos. Meanwhile, a white midsole and a translucent icy blue outsole complete the look.

Like most Air Jordan PEs previewed in the years past, these "Carolina Blue" Air Jordan 5 PEs are unlikely to ever see a retail release, but grab a detailed look below.

