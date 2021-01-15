Rumors of a new Air Jordan 4 release is making rounds on social media and is expected to release during the early part of 2021.

According to the leaker accounts Soleheatonfeet, Sneaker Files, and zSneakerheadz, a pair dressed in "Taupe Haze/Oil Grey-Off White-Infrared 23" will be available early next year. Given its far-off launch date, an early look at the shoe has not yet surfaced, but a mock-up provided reveals a tan-based colorway that will possibly feature tear-away elements on the upper, revealing a new design underneath. Black accents cover the wings on the sides, heel tab, and portions of the midsole.

As of now, the release info surrounding this Air Jordan 4 hasn't been revealed but we'll continue to follow up with a first look and more information when it becomes available.

UPDATE (07/16): New release information for the "Taupe Haze" Air Jordan 4 has surfaced. According to zSneakerheadz, readers can now expect the pair to drop in Feb. 2021 at select retailers for $200. Expect additional details to arrive in the coming months.

UPDATE (01/14): Official images of the "Taupe Haze" Air Jordan 4 Retro have surfaced via Nike. The end result is a shoe somewhat reminiscent of Travis Scott's coveted Friends & Family collaboration from a few years back. The release date is now Jan. 28.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "Taupe Haze"

Release Date: 01/28/2021

Color: Taupe Haze/Oil Grey-Off White-Infrared 23

Style #: DB0732-200

Price: $200

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike