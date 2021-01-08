A scheme made popular in the Air Jordan line by the "Shattered Backboard" series, the orange hue known as "Starfish" and its accompanying tones are set to grace yet another retro early next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the Air Jordan 4 is in line to receive the treatment, described on this particular shoe as a blend of sail, orange, light grey, and black. While images of the upcoming release haven't surfaced yet, ZSneakerheadz worked on the mock-up below as a possible indication of what it'll look like at the time of launch. A "Starfish" Jordan 13 was also revealed recently.

The "Starfish" Jordan 4 will release in women's sizing sometime during the early part of 2021 for $190. We'll update you with new information and a first look in the coming months.

UPDATE (01/08): Nike confirms that the women's exclusive "Starfish" Air Jordan 4 is releasing on Jan. 21 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $200. Grab a detailed look below.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE WMNS "Starfish"

Release Date: 01/21/21

Color: Sail/Starfish-Light Smoke Grey-Black

Style #: CW7183-100

Price: $190

Image via Nike

