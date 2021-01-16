It appears that Jordan Brand may soon let fans create their own Air Jordan 4 colorway with a new "DIY" make-up reportedly coming to the model later this year.

According to zSneakerheadz on Twitter, the "DIY" Air Jordan 4 iteration will hit shelves this summer but is expected to be available exclusively in grade school sizing. While images have yet to surface, a description shared by the account suggests it will feature a white-based color blocking with black trims along with various markers included for personalization.

As of now, a release date for the grade school-sizing exclusive Air Jordan 4 "DIY" has yet to be announced but expect the colorway to make its way onto shelves sometime in the summer. We'll update you with new information and a first look as they become available.

Air Jordan 4 Retro GS "DIY"

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: White/Black

Style #: DC4101-100

Price: $N/A