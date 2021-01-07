One of the more limited sneaker releases from Jordan Brand last year was the Air Jordan 34 "Paris," a pair that was limited to only 500 units and were only available in Paris. For 2021, the brand is revisiting the theme on the current Air Jordan 35 model.

Official images of the upcoming pair have surfaced this week, which revealed a subtle ivory color scheme that's paired with a distinct floral graphic on the sock liner. Parisian-inspired details are featured throughout the shoe including the city's surname "Paname" printed on the heel tab as well as the city's area code "75" stamped on the heel counter. The shoe's standout detail is the tag behind the tongue confirming that only 102 pairs have been produced.

As of now, release info on this Air Jordan 35 "Paris" has yet to be announced by the brand, but grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

