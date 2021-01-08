In recent years, Jordan Brand has been more liberal with bringing coveted player exclusive styles from its sponsored collegiate programs to the public. Now, it looks like a Georgetown-inspired Air Jordan 3 may be headed your way early next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, fans can expect a new "Midnight Navy/Cement Grey-White‬" makeup of the Jordan 3 to release in March 2021. While early images have yet to leak, zSneakerheadz has provided a mock-up photo of the shoe, which features a different color blocking from the official "Georgetown" Air Jordan 3 PEs from 2018. The upper predominately features a navy hue, while contrasting grey accents are found on the tongue and ankle collar.

As of now, an official release date for this Jordan 3 has yet to be confirmed by the Jordan Brand, but it's slated to release in March 2021—just in time for March Madness. Stick with Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (11/06): zSneakerheadz shares a first look at the upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy" along with an updated release date of Jan. 15, 2021.

UPDATE (01/07): Official images of the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 3 Retro via Nike. The updated release date is now March 20.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Midnight Navy"

Release Date: 03/20/21

Color: Midnight Navy/Cement Grey-White

Style #: CT8532-401

Price: $190

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz