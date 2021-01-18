The most coveted colorways of the Air Jordan 3 will always be the originals, but one of the more beloved non-original pairs may be in line for a 2021 return.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a pair styled in Silver/Light Graphite-Orange Peel-Sport Red will release early next year. While it's not a confirmation of the "Cool Grey" pair and SHOF suggests it could be something very similar, the color combination is exactly the same as the popular 2007 release. That pair, now 13 years old, goes for a reasonable $350 on the resale market but is highly vulnerable to cracking if worn.

Images of the upcoming retro haven't yet surfaced, but we'll keep you updated with a first look and new developments in the coming months.

UPDATE (11/16): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 3 is returning early next year as part of the brand's Spring 2021 Air Jordan retro lineup. While the specific launch date has yet to be announced, the pair is rumored to drop at select retailers on Feb. 27, 2021 for $190.

UPDATE (01/18): New launch details have surfaced regarding the upcoming return of the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 3. According to @zSneakerheadz, the coveted style will now release on Feb. 15 for $190. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for an official update in the weeks ahead.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Cool Grey"

Release Date: 02/15/2021

Color: Silver/Light Graphite/Orange Peel/Sport Red

Style #: CT8532-012

Price: $190

Image via Nike