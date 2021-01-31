Spring often welcomes celebratory Easter-themed sneaker releases, a trend that appears will be upheld by Jordan Brand in the coming months.

This all-new colorway of the Air Jordan 12 Low is being dubbed "Easter," but also feels a lot like an interpretation of the "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11. The white-based lows are complemented by iridescent hits on the upper lace loops and 'JUMPMAN' midsole tabs. The heel tab in black offers a bit of contrast and an icy blue-tinted sole is even more reason to make that comparison to the model's predecessor.

The Jordan 12 Low makes its return beginning in February, beginning with a special make-up celebrating Super Bowl LV. Expect the "Easter" colorway to release on Apr. 3 for a reported increased retail price of $200.

Air Jordan 12 Retro Low "Easter"

Release Date: 04/03/21

Color: White/White-Multi-Color

Style #: DB0733-190

Price: $200

Image via hanzuying

