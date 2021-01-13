A brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 12 Low is said to be hitting shelves in 2021.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a pair dressed in "Black/Metallic Gold/Varsity Red" is arriving early next year. While a first look has yet to leak, zSneakerheadz has provided a mock-up to the shoe suggesting that it will feature a black-based upper that's contrasted by a red sock liner and a gold Jumpman branding on the tongue.

The official release info surrounding this upcoming Air Jordan 12 Low has yet to be announced but check back soon for new developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (11/13): New details along with the first look at the next Air Jordan 12 Low has been revealed. According to @zSneakerheadz, the style is reportedly centered around the NFL Super Bowl LV festivities with specific details including a confetti-covered sock liner along with the Tampa, FL area code on the heel's pull tab to represent the event's location. Look for the "Super Bowl" Air Jordan 12 Low to release on Feb. 6, 2021 for $190.

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz