With new styles like the "University Blue" and "Shadow 2.0" colorways already expected to debut in the spring, another potential new Air Jordan 1 High colorway joins the 2021 lineup.

According to Py_rates_, the Air Jordan 1 High will hit stores in a "Sail/Burgundy Crush" make-up sometime during the end of this year. While leaked images have yet to surface, the account shared an early depiction of the style donning a predominantly sail color scheme that's complemented with burgundy overlays and black accents filling out the Swoosh, ankle collar, and outsole.

Note that the image seen above is purely a mock-up rendering and may not represent the final iteration of the sneaker. The mockup hints at "Chicago" style color blocking, although this has not been confirmed yet.

As of now, this Air Jordan 1 High "Burgundy Crush" is slated to release this holiday season for a retail price of $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Burgundy Crush"

Release Date: Holiday 2021

Color: Sail/Burgundy Crush

Style #: N/A

Price: $170