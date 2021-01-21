In addition to a new "Burgundy Crush" colorway releasing this holiday season, talk of another Air Jordan 1 High set to hit shelves in Fall 2021 has surfaced.

According to @Shotheatonfeet, arriving before the end of this year is a Jordan 1 High styled in the Chicago Bulls-inspired color palette of black, white and varsity red. Given its far-off release date, an early look at the shoe has yet to surface so it's uncertain whether the pair will be a reissue of the fan-favorite "Chicago" or "Black Toe" make-ups or will feature an entirely new color blocking.

This "Varsity Red" Air Jordan 1 High is expected to release in the fall, although a release date has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for a first look and new developments as they become available.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Varsity Red"

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Black/White/Varsity Red

Style #: 555088-063

Price: $170