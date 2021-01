An original colorway of the beloved Air Jordan 1 High may be in line for a retro next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the "Neutral Grey" Air Jordan 1 High '85 is re-releasing for the first time in early 2021. While early photos have yet to surface, this image provided by zSneakerheadz suggests that the retro will be similar to the model's original "Natural Grey" color scheme and will feature the classic high-top cut from 1985, as seen on the "Varsity Red" and "New Beginnings" styles that dropped earlier this year.

As of now, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Neutral Grey" currently has a tentative release date of early 2021 but keep it locked to Sole Collector for further developments in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Neutral Grey"

Release Date: 02/10/21

Color: White/Neutral Grey

Style #: BQ4422-100

Price: $200

UPDATE (11/09): Here's a first look at the "Neutral Grey" Air Jordan 1 High '85 courtesy of zSneakerheadz. The images show that the upcoming release will include OG-styled details seen with the Jordan hangtag attached to the eyelets. As of now, a release date for the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Neutral Grey" has yet to be announced by the brand but the pair is rumored to hit stores in early 2021 for $200.

UPDATE (01/15): Along with a detailed look shared by @Mr_unloved1s and @thesillysquid, @zSneakerheadz reports that the 'Neutral Grey" Air Jordan 1 High '85 is releasing on Feb. 10 for $200. Stay tuned for an official update in the weeks ahead.