Although we're in the midst of a frigid winter season, Adidas is giving fans a look ahead to summer with this ZX 8000 colorway dropping this week.

As the name suggests, the "Frozen Lemonade" ZX 8000 draws inspiration from the cool summer beverage, but this pair also honors the "Citrus" make-up from the '80s. It sports a white mesh upper that's blended with yellow suede overlays, while green hits appear on the Three Stripes branding and tongue tag.

This pair is also the latest release of Adidas' ongoing A-ZX series, an alphabetically themed group of ZX styles celebrating the archival silhouettes with a special iteration representing each letter of the alphabet.

Priced at $120, readers will be able to pick up this "Frozen Lemonade" Adidas ZX 8000 at Adidas.com and at select retailers on Jan. 29.

Image via Adidas

