Alongside a recently leaked Adidas Yeezy 500 make-up, there's potentially a new colorway of Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy QNTM basketball sneaker reportedly hitting shelves in the spring.

According to @Py_rates, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM in the "Flaora" iteration is dropping sometime in May. Despite the lack of imagery available at the moment, the account shared a mock-up rendering of the forthcoming style revealing a predominantly orange and tan color scheme with see-through stripes expanding across the mid-panels, while brown accents appear by the ankle collar and toe cap. Similar to previous styles, a full-length Boost midsole and translucent outsole sit below.

As of now, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM "Flaora" is rumored to release in May for a retail price of $250, but an official date has yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes.