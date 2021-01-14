Adidas has given the Ultra Boost multiple updates since it hit the market in 2015 and it looks like the next variation of the running sneaker is in the works.

Retail images of what's being called the Ultra Boost 2021 have surfaced courtesy of US_11. Based on the images provided, the sneaker features new design including a significantly thicker Boost midsole towards the heel compared to previous versions of the shoe. Elsewhere, the upper incorporates a familiar Primeknit upper that's paired with a lacing cage on the sides and a molded heel counter for stability.

Release details for this next Adidas Ultra Boost model have not been shared by the brand, but we'll keep you updated as additional info is revealed.

UPDATE (01/14): Adidas' latest Ultra Boost model, the Ultra Boost 21, has been unveiled. Continuing the brand's commitment to sustainability is the shoe's Primeblue upper constructed with at least 50 percent of Parley Ocean Plastic, while a Primeknit+ design allows for a more precise knit providing additional support and enhanced movement. The updates continue onto the Boost midsole with 6 percent more Boost capsules from the prior model while the new LEP (Linear Energy Push) torsion system delivers less flex in the forefoot for a more responsive stride.

"Ultra Boost has consistently been a unique and sensational blend of iconic design, revolutionary innovations, unparalleled performance and unique consumer experience," says Alberto Uncini Manganelli, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Adidas Running. "Boost and Primeknit have created and elevated new industry standards, while Primeblue has set a new benchmark of sustainability and Adidas LEP is setting new standards of performance. Ultra Boost has always been a 'first,' a 'pioneer,' delighting millions of worldwide users every day, winning their hearts and minds and changing the way they see and feel running."

Priced at $180, the Adidas Ultra Boost 21 will debut on Jan. 28 at Adidas.com and at select retailers followed by a global launch on Feb. 4.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas