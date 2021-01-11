The Adidas Futurecraft 4D in its original colorway appears to be returning to shelves soon, with leaked product images popping up on Adidas.com this week.

The Adidas Futurecraft 4D was first scheduled to release in late 2017 before legal issues regarding the design delayed its retail debut to early 2018. The pair sports a black Primeknit upper with reflective Three Stripes logos printed on the sides. Created in partnership with the Silicon Valley-based tech company Carbon, the shoe's green midsole is crafted by using light and oxygen through a process called Digital Light Synthesis.

Since Futurecraft 4D's debut, Adidas' 4D-printed tech made its way to various lifestyle and performance offerings, most recently with the Ultra 4D release.

The Adidas Futurecraft 4D is slated to drop on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers this spring, but the official release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

