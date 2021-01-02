The Nike Air Max 97 will be the subject of another collaboration with sneaker and apparel brand Undefeated. Information and mock-ups provided by pyleaks indicate the upcoming collaboration will release in three distinct colorways. First, a sail-base pair with an aero blue and midwest streak across its upper; the second coming wrapped in black, with volt and militia green streaks; and lastly, a pair in militia green with a black and orange blaze streak.

This Undefeated x Air Max 97 collab resembles its black and white predecessors that dropped back in 2017 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Air Max 97 and the 15th anniversary of Undefeated. The last pair that dropped was the "Flight Jacket" colorway that was available at ComplexCon in 2017 as well. There is no official release date for these three new colorways yet, but they are reportedly set for holiday 2020 season at a retail price of $180.

UPDATE (12/07): With a release date still up in the air, official product images have surfaced for two of Undefeated's upcoming Nike Air Max 97s. The first "Militia Green/Orange Blaze/White/Black" style is a near one-to-one take on the 2017 ComplexCon-exclusive "Flight Jacket," while the second "Black/Volt/Militia Green/White" taps into the Air Max line's staple Volt shade. The third expected colorway, "Sail," has not yet been seen outside of the mock-up pictured below.

Check back for updates release details on the new Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 colorways.

UPDATE (12/16): Undefeated confirmed that its Air Max 97 collab in the "Militia Green/Orange Blaze/White/Black" and "Black/Volt/Militia Green/White" colorways are releasing on Dec. 29 at Undefeated.com, but the sail-based make up has yet to be revealed.

UPDATE (12/30): Following yesterday's release of the Undefeated x Air Max 97s in the "Militia Green" and "Volt" make ups, an official look at an unreleased sail-based colorway has surfaced. As of now, the launch details are currently unknown but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (01/02): Nike has confirmed that the "White" Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 will release on Jan. 8 for $180 on the SNKRS app.

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97

Release Date: 12/29/20

Color: Militia Green/Black-Orange Blaze-White

Style #: DC4830-300

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97

Release Date: 12/29/20

Color: Black/Volt-Militia Green-White

Style #: DC4830-001

