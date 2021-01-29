After going heavy on the Bapesta's 20th anniversary celebrations this year, another popular silhouette from the Japanese streetwear powerhouse A Bathing Ape could be making a comeback soon.

A series of unreleased Sk8 Sta styles surfaced this week courtesy of @Hypeneverdies on Instagram, and among the leaks are shoes in both the high and low-top variations. The model's standout element are the label's signature star logo stamped on the sides and a molded heel counter with the number 93, which represents the year Bape was founded. The set is highlighted by three Sk8 Sta Low colorways including in grey and purple, black and yellow, and green with red and purple hits. For the High, the shoe comes in a simple white and black color scheme along with a sail-based pair with orange and red accents.

As of now, the release info for this set of Bape Sk8 Stas has not been revealed by the brand, but the shoes are rumored to hit shelves in 2021.

UPDATE (01/29): Bape has confirmed that three new Sk8 Sta colorways are dropping on Feb. 6 as part of the brand's Spring 2021 footwear collection. The shoes will be released at Bape.com and at Bape stores for $289 each. Grab a detailed look below.

