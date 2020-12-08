A rainbow-colored Air Jordan collab, retro Dunk High from the '80s, and the annual Air Jordan XI Holiday season release highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kick off on Tuesday morning with the launch of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1. On Wednesday, the "Iowa" Dunk High returns. Thursday morning will see the release of the "Archtype" Air Max 3 and "Urban Jungle Gym" Air Raid. On Friday, the Ambush x Nike Dunk High, Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1, and "Wolf Grey" Air Max 1 all make their way to select retailers. Releases wrap up on Saturday with the arrival of the "Jubille" Air Jordan 11, New Balance 327 "Primary" pack, and extensive "Triple Black" Pharrell x Adidas collection.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker release below.