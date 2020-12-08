The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has become the latest college program to be outfitted by Jordan Brand and Nike.

The school and the athletic brands announced the multi-year partnership moments ago, confirming that the Swoosh will supply all twenty-five of UCLA's sports teams with uniforms, apparel, and equipment except for the Bruin's basketball and football programs, which will be outfitted by Jordan Brand. The brand also revealed that this will be a six-year deal and is set to begin in July 2021.

"UCLA has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, as well as in the classroom. Like Nike and Jordan Brand, the Bruins have a championship mindset and their impact is felt both in sport and within the community," says the President of Jordan Brand, Craig Williams. "We are beyond excited to welcome UCLA into the family and are looking forward to partnering with some of the best athletes in the world."

Fans of the UCLA Bruins will also be able to pick up officially-licensed UCLA x Jordan Brand and Nike gear starting in fall 2021.

Image via Nike