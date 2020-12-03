In a year already filled with coveted Air Jordan collaborations, it looks like Michael Jordan's son Marcus and his Trophy Room store are adding to the list.

Thanks to zSneakerheadz, an early look at the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab has surfaced. The shoe wears the classic "Chicago" color scheme but the red overlays come with a glittery finish while the traditional red stitching on the upper has been replaced with a contrasting white. The shoe's standout detail is Michael Jordan's signature stamped on the heel counter along with a co-branded patch stitched onto the footbed. Capping off the look is a vintage-styled sail midsole and a translucent outsole.

As of now, the release details for this Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab have yet to be confirmed by the store or brand, but the aforementioned account is reporting that the shoe will drop at select retailers on Nov. 11 for $170.

UPDATE (10/02): The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab that made rounds on social media last week will not be dropping anytime soon. Marcus Jordan took to Twitter moments ago to address the rumors, confirming that Trophy Room and Jordan Brand do not have a collab releasing in 2020. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (11/27): Additional details regarding Trophy Room's upcoming Air Jordan 1 have surfaced. The latest round of images shared by @zSneakerheadz shows that the collab will be limited to 12,000 pairs, as seen on the tongue tag. As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't announced the release details for the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (12/03): @Upcycle.sneaks shares another look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab. According to @MrUnloved1s, the pair is currently rumored to hit shelves on Feb. 10, 2021, although a release date has not been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High OG SP

Release Date: 02/10/21

Color: White/Varsity Red/Sail/Black

Style #: DA2728-100

Price: $170