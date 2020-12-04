Following the launch of Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 2.0 exclusively in kids' sizing last month, the coveted kicks will reportedly receive another limited release next year.

Thanks to leaker account Ovrnundr, the 2020 version of the model features new and improved materials from its predecessor, but will retain all of its signature details including a mesh base upper brown suede overlays and red Swoosh on the sides. According to the post, the upcoming launch is also expected to be limited to only 8,000 pairs.

While the official release information has not yet been confirmed by the brand, the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0 is rumored to return sometime in Spring 2020.

UPDATE (05/21): According to soleheatonfeet, we're learning that a new 2.5 version of Sachs' Mars Yard shoe is rumored to release late 2020, but specific details have yet to leak. The style will reportedly feature a "Particle Beige/Sport Red" colorway, which is expected to be similar to the original "Natural/Sport Red-Maple" makeup. As of now, a release date has yet to confirmed but it's slated to drop sometime later this year.

UPDATE (11/14): Half Gallery's Bill Powers shares the first look at the upcoming Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.5. The shoe maintains the same beige, white and red scheme in a remixed package, with the most notable feature being the addition of a black toe bumper and outsole tread. A release date for the 2.5 hasn't been announced, but Holiday 2020 is still the expected timeframe.

UPDATE (12/04): Images of new Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard sneakers continue to surface, this time spotted on the feet of the Sachs himself. A new look at an unreleased shoe was shared on the artist's Instagram story shows what appears to be a new cushioning setup in the midsole as well as a waffle outsole. At this time, it's not clear which of the Mars Yard 2.5 variations seen thus far will be available to the public.

Release details on the Nike Mars Yard 2.5 have yet to be announced by the brand, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.