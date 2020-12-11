It looks like the Air Jordan 23 isn't the only Jordan collaboration on the horizon for Titan. Arriving soon for the Manila-based retailer is a special iteration of Michael Jordan's current signature shoe.

Thanks to US_11, we've got retail images of the forthcoming Titan x Air Jordan 35 collab, which could be an indication that the release may be right around the corner. Similar to previous sneaker collabs from Titan, the shoe's standout details is the lightning bolt logo adorning the heel and footbed. Elsewhere, the shoe is broken up with a white toe box, red Flightwire on the sides, and a black heel counter. The look continues with a white midsole boasting the Jordan Brand's Eclipse Plate 2.0 tech and a black outsole.

There's currently no release info available for this Titan x Air Jordan 35 collab, but grab a closer look below while we await word on an official release date.

UPDATE (12/11): Along with its Air Jordan 23 collab, Titan's Air Jordan 35 is set to arrive in Asia on Friday, Dec. 18. A wider release has not yet been confirmed.