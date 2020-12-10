After collaborating on a handful of silhouettes from LeBron James' signature line, Titan is reportedly switching things up after details surfaced on an upcoming project with Jordan Brand.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the Manila-based retailer is releasing an Air Jordan 23 collab before the end of this year. While details are currently slim, a first look shared by the leaker account shows Titan's lightning bolt logo adorning the tongue, which has been seen on the past Titan x LeBron collabs. Elsewhere, the sockliner features a quilted stitch pattern along with gold embroidery on the sides.

As of now, a release date for Titan's upcoming Air Jordan 23 collab has not yet been confirmed.

UPDATE (08/29): zSneakerheadz and s.sam.group shares a closer look at what's rumored to be Titan's Air Jordan 23 collab. The pair is slated to drop later this year but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

UPDATE (09/12): Hanzuying offers up another look at the Titan x Air Jordan 23 collab that's slated to drop later this year.

UPDATE (12/10): Official images of Titan's Air Jordan 23 collaboration have finally surfaced, with the expectation that pairs will begin releasing Dec. 18 in Asia. No word on stateside availability at the moment.

Titan x Air Jordan 23 Retro SP

Release Date: 12/18/20 (Asia)

Color: Black/Sail/White/Metallic Gold

Style #: CZ6222-001

Price: $N/A

