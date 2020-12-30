After dropping an 827 collaboration in May, Stray Rats and New Balance have come together yet again, this time reworking the brand's ubiquitous 574 silhouette.

The latest project was previewed on Instagram by the skate label's founder Julian Consuegra today, but specific details about the shoes have not been shared. What has been established is that there are at least two different colorways arriving, including one dressed predominantly in red that's paired with pink and green accents alongside a green-based iteration. Stray Rats branding appears on the tongue and heel tab, which confirms that the shoes are indeed a collab.

Release details on the Stray Rats x New Balance 574 collab are currently unavailable, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (12/30): After a teaser from founder Julian Consuegra in October, release information has been announced for the upcoming Stray Rats x New Balance 574. Available in green and pink-based colorways, the sneakers will drop on Friday, Jan. 8 for a retail price of $100 each.

