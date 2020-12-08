While the coronavirus pandemic has brought many disruptions to our everyday lives this year, sneaker releases (and sneaker reselling), have continued—albeit with plenty of delays. Before 2020 officially comes to a close, StockX is taking a look back at some of the best-selling items that came through its platform.

Nike SB Dunks have been one of the most in-demand models all year fueled by hyped collaborations with artists like Travis Scott and the Grateful Dead, as well as ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, so it should come as no surprise that the shoe also garnered a lot of attention in the secondary market but how much exactly? According to StockX, the silhouette in total generated more than $55 million in revenue over its retail prices this year.

Other top-selling items on StockX this year include women's-exclusive Air Jordan styles with over 250,000 pairs sold as well as the Air Jordan 1 Mids seeing a 200 percent increase in sales compared to the previous year. Elsewhere, slippers have been in higher demand from the previous year with the Adidas Yeezy Slides and Crocs bringing in 400 and 750 percent increase in sales, respectively.

Scroll down for a complete rundown of the biggest sales on StockX this year.