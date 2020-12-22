Hopefully, you have all of your holiday gifts wrapped and ready by now, but if you're proscrastinating then there are some great sneakers dropping this week worth considering.

Things kick off on Tuesday with the arrival of the "Frozen Blue" Adidas Yeezy QNTM and "Varsity Purple" Women's Nike Dunk High. On Christmas Eve, Nike reintroduces the "Grinch" Kobe 6 Protro almost 10 years to the day after its debut, and Reebok releases a Kamikaze 2 designed by Montrezl Harrell. The scarce week of releases concludes on Saturday with the "Be@rbrick" Medicom x Nike SB Blazer Low and "Varsity Red" Air Jordan 12.

Check out a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases below.