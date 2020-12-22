The Sole Collector app is available now to download on Android devices.

Similar to the version on iOS that released in May, the app serves as a price-comparison tool as well as a hub for fans of both Sole Collector and Complex's sneaker content ranging from editorial features and daily news, to new episodes of hit shows like Full Size Run and Sneaker Shopping.

The Sole Collector app also keeps you informed of the upcoming release dates, as well as buy sneakers, and build up your collection all on the platform. With an extensive database of nearly 40,000 sneakers, the app helps you locate the best prices for the kicks you're searching for. If a pair of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 is on your radar, you can search for the pair via the app and see how much they're going for on GOAT, Stadium Goods, Flight Club, and StockX all at once.

Android users can download the Sole Collector app via the Google Play app store now.