Adidas is continuing to partner with retailers around the world for collaborative Forum releases. This time, the brand has enlisted the help of European retailer Sivasdescalzo to release a new collab that's going toward a good cause.

With the coronavirus pandemic stuttering a majority of businesses this year, none has been more impacted than on arts and the surrounding culture in Barcelona. For this collab, the boutique will concentrate its efforts to restore Barcelona's creative industry including supporeting The Voodoo Club, a collective that's focused on delivering avant-garde African music to the city.

The shoe itself sports a sail-based leather upper that's paired with grey and navy blue overlays while SVD's branding appears on the tongue and heel tab. The boutique gives the collab a vintage look with yellowed hits covering the midsole. Only 300 pairs of this collab are being made and included with each pair is an ID card, a unique serial number, and a QR code for fans to dive deeper into the underground dance club parties of '80s Brooklyn that inspire this shoe.

For a chance to win a pair of the limited SVD x Adidas Forum Hi collab, customers can sign up at SVD’s website by donating €3 in a special raffle happening between Dec. 10 to Dec. 18. All proceeds will benefit The Voodoo Dance Club, a project that aims to create a home for all the dancers in Barcelona as well as providing mentorship and management programs to help create and find jobs for the city's creative youth.