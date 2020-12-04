In a year filled with high-profile Nike SB Dunk releases, Sean Cliver's StrangeLove brand ended up having one of the biggest. The velvet-covered collab from February resells for nearly $1,000, and it looks like it might not be the only pair from the skate artist dropping this year.

Newly leaked images from @woganwodeyang show a sample of an unreleased Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low. Starting with a white leather base, the shoe uses light blue suede overlays. Metallic accents come in the form of a silver heel and laces which clash against a gold Swoosh, heel logo, and midsole stitching. A glittery translucent outsole completes the visible portions, while Cliver's art covers the insole graphics.

Cliver's previous work with Nike SB include 2012's "Krampus" Dunk Highs, 2014's "Disposable" Dunk Low and 2016's SPoT x Dunk High "Gasparilla."

No release details for this Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low are currently available, but we'll update you as more information comes in.\

UPDATE (12/04): With the official release date still unknown, official images of Cliver's SB Dunk Low collab have surfaced.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike