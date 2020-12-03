In addition to the upcoming Sacai x Nike Peg Vaporfly SP rumored to release later this year, the red-hot fashion label reportedly has another brand new Nike collaboration set to debut in 2020.

According to pyleaks on Twitter, the duo is reportedly working on a new "Vaporwaffle" model sometime during 2020's fall season. While leaked images of the style have yet to surface, the early reports indicate that the new Nike hybrid is expected to debut in four colorways including "Tour Yellow/Stadium Green-Sail," "String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green," "Sail/Sport Fuchsia-Light Bone-Game Royal," and "Black/Summit White-Pure Platinum."

Although the information has not yet been confirmed by either brand, the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle is expected to release sometime in Fall 2020 for $180. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (10/30): Nike has confirmed that Sacai's VaporWaffle collab in the "Black" and "Sail" colorways are releasing at select global accounts on Nov. 6, followed by another drop on SNKRS on Nov. 13. The shoe retails for $180.

UPDATE (12/03): After making its debut in the black and sail colorways last month, the Sacai's VaporWaffle collab could be releasing in a new "Tour Yellow" colorway soon after retail images surfaced today. As of now, the release info has yet to be announced by the brand, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike