While Sacai will switch gears from its work on the Nike LD Waffle for its upcoming VaporWaffle collab, the brand will reportedly stick with the Blazer for another rendition in 2021, but this time it's opting for a low-top rather than a high.

According to @py_leaks, the Chitose Abe-led label will deliver two Blazer Low colorways in "Medium Grey/Classic Green/White" and "White/Magma Orange/White." At the time of publishing, only mockup images are available, but the collection is expected to feature double-layered details similar to its predecessor including Swooshes, shoelaces, tongues, soles, and more.

While exact release details remain unconfirmed, this Sacai x Nike Blazer Low duo will reportedly drop sometime during Spring 2021.

UPDATE (08/12): Sacai has confirmed that two Nike Blazer Low collaborations are releasing as part of the fashion label's Spring 2021 menswear collection, but an exact date wasn't announced. Keep it locked for new developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (12/23): Solebyjc shares the first in-hand images of the upcoming Sacai x Nike Blazer Low in "Magma Orange." Additionally, the account reports a Feb. 2021 release date, though that hasn't been confirmed by Sacai or Nike at the time of this update.

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

Image via Sacai

Image via Sacai