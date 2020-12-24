After teaming up with Lucky Charms to release a festive "Lucky Kithmas" collection earlier this month, Ronnie Fieg will keep the Christmas celebrations going with a trio of collaborative New Balance 992 styles dropping soon.

The pairs pictured here are part of the Ronnie Fieg for New Balance 992 "Kithmas" capsule with each iteration boasting a mesh-based upper that's paired with premium pigskin suede and pebbled leather overlays. Two of the three iterations will don predominantly light blue and red color schemes while the remaining shoe sports a mixture of burgundy, sail, and light blue. Additional details include Fieg's name stamped on the heel.

Release information for this "Kithmas" Ronnie Fieg for New Balance 992 collection hasn't been announced but early access to the set was sent out yesterday to fans who previously bought a Fieg x New Balance collab from Kith. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Kith

