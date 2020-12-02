Thus far, the rollout for J. Cole's Puma RS-Dreamer has mostly included bold color schemes, but that's about to come to an end.

Cole himself announced on Instagram today that the latest "Ebony and Ivory" iteration of his signature sneaker is hitting shelves this week. Although the exact inspiration behind the color scheme wasn't revealed, the pair features a simple white color scheme that's paired with contrasting black accents. Fans may recognize this as the same style that the rapper wore when he debuted the model during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

Priced at $125, the Puma RS-Dreamer "Ebony and Ivory" is releasing on Dec. 4 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. With the 2020-21 NBA season set to tip-off later this month, expect this pair to make its way to the courts soon.

J. Cole debuts a new Puma sneaker during NBA All-Star Weekend, Image via Getty/Juan Ocampo

Image via Puma

Image via Puma