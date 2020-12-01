Having already released a Superstar collaboration this year, another project between Prada and Adidas is reportedly on the way, this time incorporating a brand new silhouette.

While the name of the model remains unknown, initial imagery from sneaker leaker account wavegod_thelegend suggests that it could be inspired by the Italian fashion label's America's Cup sneaker given the similarities of a low-cut upper while the signature red "Linea Rossa" branding on the heel that stretches down the outsole. Additional details include co-branding stamped on the footbed and what appears to be Boost cushioning in the midsole.

Release info for this Prada x Adidas collab is currently unavailable.

UPDATE (12/01): After surfacing on the web in August, we now have official release details for Prada and Adidas' next sneaker collab. The brands have confirmed that the Luna Rossa 21 will be released on Dec. 9 exclusively on the Confirmed app for $695. Ahead of its launch, sign-ups are currently open on the app.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas