The brown Adidas NMD Hu isn't the only collaboration that's releasing for Pharrell Williams this week. The musician is also celebrating his longtime friendship with Japanese streetwear icon Nigo by dropping a new sneaker collection.

Appropriately named the "Friendship Pack," the project is centered around the release of a four-piece sneaker set featuring two new iterations of the PW Boost Slide and Tokio Solar Hu. The slides don contrasting orange and green-based color schemes with the first of two styles to be sold exclusively in Japan. The other doesn't deviate too far from the first pair, as the bold hues of orange and green cover the majority of the Tokio Solar Hu's Primeknit upper before flipping the colors on the Boost midsole.

This Pharrell x NIGO x Adidas "Friendship Pack" launches globally at Adidas.com, the Confirmed app, and at select Adidas retailers starting on Dec. 18.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas